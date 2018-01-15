Readers have their say on plan to demolish Connah's Quay's 'biggest eyesore'

Members of the community are bemoaning the loss of a town building described as its “biggest eyesore.”

Dozens of Leader readers took to social media to share their memories of the now dilapidated properties and former shops between 231 and 235 High Street in Connah's Quay.

A plan to knock down the old music shop building was approved by Flintshire Council's planning officers earlier this month.

In its place will be six new flats with office space on the ground floor.

Town councillors made their feelings known during their January meeting.

Cllr Ian Dunbar, chairman of the Connah's Quay Town Council planning committee, said: “It’s the biggest eyesore as you’re coming in to Connah’s Quay. Properties next door are pleased it's going down.”

On the Leader's Facebook page, readers and residents had their say on the demolition plans.

Roy Baird wrote: “I still have the same amp I bought from there in 1981 which I paid £75 for, its now worth a couple of grand.”

Carl Williams added: “Bought an electovision mixer in that shop in 97. Great place.”

Rita Ward-Dowling shared an altogether different memory.

She said: “My mum worked there during the Second World War when it was a grocers.

“She had to get married on a Monday as the owner wouldn't let her have the Saturday off. “Busiest day for rations.”

During the Town Council meeting earlier this month, Cllr Pam Attridge, central ward member, said she was concerned by an apparent lack of parking offered.

Cllr Alan Roberts said: “I agree with knocking the building down but not with something that’s going to cause us bother in the future.

“It’s the parking again. If they can’t get more parking spaces, they’ll have to look at it again.”

On the Leader's social media page, Ian Roberts said: “Bargain stores, bought my first guitar from there. Very sad.”

John Hooson wrote: “Used to be the best disco store around always looked shabby but what a place was like Aladdin's cave for DJs back in the day.”

Tim Rouse added: “Wow I used to get loads of disco stuff from there, he used to know how to pack the stuff in the place.

“Great memories.”