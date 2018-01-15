'Give me a pint or I will stab you!' - Man's threat to barmaid at Connah's Quay pub

A man who was drunk produced a knife when he was refused a drink at a Deeside pub at the weekend.

Ben Randles, 24, told the barmaid who was working alone: “Give me a pint or I will stab you.”

He repeated the threat and stepped forward and the terrified barmaid ran upstairs at the Hare and Hounds in Connah’s Quay.

Randles then left and the pub doors were locked and bolted.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard there was a threat to smash the back door unless it was opened.

Armed police officers arrived outside the premises on Saturday lunchtime.

Ben Randles and his twin brother Andrew were arrested without tazers being fired and a knife was recovered nearby.

Ben Randles, of St Mark’s Avenue in Connah’s Quay, admitted affray and possessing a black handled kitchen knife.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court for sentence.

Andrew Randles, 24, of the same address, denied an affray charge and his case was sent to the crown court for trial.

He was bailed in the meantime on condition that he does not go within 200 metres of the Hare and Hounds.

Andrew Randles is not to go into any pub, he is not to approach prosecution witnesses and he is not to be intoxicated in a public place.

Magistrates ordered that he should live at his home address and observe a 6pm to 6am curfew.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the Mold court the complainant was just starting her shift on Saturday lunchtime when the defendants arrived and it was alleged they were drunk.

She recognised them, she knew she should not serve them but did serve them and said they could only have one pint.

They began to argue and insisted that they were going to stay there all day.

At about 12.15pm they left, returned and appeared more drunk.

She refused to serve them and it was then that Ben Randles pulled out a knife and said he wanted a pint or he would stab her.

A customer arrived and the premises were locked and bolted when the twins left.

Ian Barnes, defending, said both clients worked as labourers. They had family support and their parents and grandfather were in court.

Ben Randles had pleaded guilty, he accepted that the issue was one of alcohol and that he needed intervention for what was an ongoing problem.

His brother had denied being involved in an affray.