Wrexham man admitted to trying to groom a girl online

A Wrexham man whose arrest by police following an operation by an internet paedophile hunter group was broadcast live on the internet has admitted attempting to groom a child.

Michael David Roberts, 31, of Coed Aben in Caia Park, appeared from custody at Mold Crown Court and pleaded guilty to two charges.

He admitted attempting to have a sexual conversation with a child, and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Judge Niclas Parry told Roberts he would receive credit for his guilty pleas which would be reflected in the sentence he would receive. He adjourned for a pre-sentence report and remanded Roberts in custody pending sentence next month.

Roberts was told he would have to register with the police as a sex offender on his release.

Roberts exchanged messages with a person he believed to be an underaged girl and arrangements were made to meet.

But it turned out that he was exchanging messages with an online decoy and when arrangements were made to meet he was confronted and arrested with it all being recorded and broadcast on an internet live stream.

He admitted that between December 3 and December 8 that for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification he attempted to have a sexual communication with a person he believed to be under 16.

Roberts also pleaded guilty that on December 9 following sexual grooming of a person he believed to be a child aged 14 he attempted to meet for the purpose of committing a sexual offence.

Details of the prosecution case were not opened at the crown court. An earlier hearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold heard Roberts had been in touch with a female, who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in London, but who was an adult and a member of a paedophile hunter group, Internet Interceptors.

It was claimed a meeting had been arranged in Wrexham and when he turned up the police had been informed and he was arrested.

Prosecutor John Wylde applied for a remand in custody, partly for his Roberts’ own protection. He said it would not be appropriate for him to return to his home address where there were children.

Mr Wylde said the group set up sites online where people pretended to be under the age of 18.

An adult female pretended to be a schoolgirl aged 14 who was contacted by Roberts.

She had told Roberts a number of occasions that she was only 14 while in chat room conversations.

Nevertheless, Roberts continued to make contract with her believing that to be the case.

He even made arrangements to meet her in the Wrexham area for the purpose of sexual activity.

“Police had been informed and the defendant was arrested,” he said.

The girl was supposed to have been travelling from London to meet him.

When confronted, he said he was sorry for what he had done and “felt sick” about what he had been doing. While in custody, police recovered condoms from him.

“That indicates he was expecting to have sexual intercourse with a girl he believed to be 14 years of age,” said Mr Wylde.

Defence solicitor Andy Halliday told magistrates at the time that his family did not feel it would be safe for him to be in the community and feared a backlash after his arrest was broadcast in a live stream on social media and had soon made its way around the local area.

He said the way the group operated meant the ‘outing’ of the defendant was made public.