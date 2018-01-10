Concerns Wrexham Council budget cuts will hit the young, disabled and vulnerable the hardest

Concerns were raised Wrexham Council's budget would hit the young, the disabled and the vulnerable the hardest.

Senior figures at the authority were labelled “completely immoral” in putting forward a wide-ranging programme of cuts – without looking closer to home first.

Cllr Marc Jones said two executive board members had not presented a single report since the administration was formed following council elections last year.

But council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard hit back , saying he would not be bullied by other councillors.

Executive board members voted to approve the proposed budget at the Guildhall yesterday, meaning it will now go before full council for final ratification next month.

Cllr Jones said: “In terms of schools, they are going to be facing a real cut. At the moment, the majority of secondary schools are in a deficit and there is very little spare capacity in terms of resources.

“They will have to cut the main expense, which is teachers and teaching assistants. If we see them lose their jobs as part of these budget proposals I can’t support it.”

Cllr Jones raised fears pupils could have to be sent home because of insufficient staffing levels and also cited concerns about reduced curriculum at GCSE and A-level.

He added: “My concern with the budget overall is we are saying the young, the disabled and the vulnerable will have to take the hit and we are going to take a pay rise.

“That to me is completely immoral. I think we should be looking to cut the number of executive board members to seven and trim the mayor’s budget.”

Cllr Jones also suggested members should pay for their own iPads and turn down pay rises awarded by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales.

Cllr Alun Jenkins said: “There are still many proposals that are unapalatable and I know those on the executive board feel the same. You are between the devil and the deep blue sea. Do you cut off the right arm or the left arm? Neither is the correct choice.”

Cllr Carrie Harper said executive board members were guilty of asking the public to put their hands in their pockets when they were not willing to do it themselves.

But Cllr Pritchard hit back.

He said: “I think leadership is listening to people and not forcing things on them. We embrace technology and move forward.

“If members don’t want to take an iPad, they don’t have to. If members want to pay for them, they can go to the finance officer and he will take their money. The IRP... has recommended a £200 increase per year for members. If any member does not want to take the money, contact the finance department and have it removed from your salary.

“I don’t want to force anything on anyone. To constantly go on about expenses... is a personal attack bordering on the line of bullying.

“As an elected member, I can say and feel what I want to. You keep going on about senior salaries but it is up to the individual how they spend it or whether they give it away to charity.”

Cllr Pritchard added he was happy to continue with 10 members sitting on the executive board but if austerity continued, he may look to revise the number in the future.

Cllr Bryan Apsley said the leader was completely out of order to accuse members of bullying him.

After a lengthy debate, executive board members unanimously approved to put the proposed budget forward for ratification by full council next month.

Following representations from more than 3,700 members of the public, as well as scrutiny by councillors, a number of the more controversial suggestions had been altered or axed completely.

The authority had been looking to chop its peripatetic school music service – to the tune of a £300,000 saving.

Now it is proposed to continue providing £50,000 in funding for the service on a means-tested basis, allowing children from families struggling financially to continue to access it.

It had also been suggested to withdraw funding for PCSOs over the two-year period.

Instead, the authority now plans to halve the funding it provides to £140,000 between 2018-2020.

Plans to cut £4 per day wage payments to vulnerable people attending day and work opportunities, which would have saved £26,000, were also shelved.

Proposals to implement a standstill budget for schools across the county were scrapped, with a 1.48 per cent increase in its place.

In real terms, it means the

budget pot for all schools in Wrexham will be £80.6m as opposed to £79.4m.

In part, the changes to the budget will be funded by a proposed 3.9 per cent increase in council tax, if approved, which would take the council tax for an average Band D property to £1,093.01.

But the authority intends to press ahead with proposals to cut the number of rangers at the county borough’s 11 country parks, with the Streetscene service helping staff to clean the parks.

Plans to introduce a £30 annual charge for collecting from each additional green bin, with the first free, were also retained.