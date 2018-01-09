Flint man thought he was chatting to under age girls

A man banned from contacting girls groomed six of them on line.

Ricky Martin Bradley believed he was chatting to girls aged 12 and 13.

He asked to meet some of them and suggested they have a relationship.

But what he did not know was that he was speaking to an on-line decoy for a paedophile hunters group and he was arrested.

Bradley told police he could not stop himself and claimed not to know why he was doing it.

He appeared from custody at Flintshire Magistrates Court where he admitted six offences of sexual grooming and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court next month.

Bradley, 27, of Prince of Wales Avenue in Flint, was already on a suspended prison sentence from the crown court last summer for doing the same thing, the Mold court heard.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said in August Martin received a 12 month suspended prison sentence for two offences of grooming.

He was then placed on rehabilitation, was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender and a sexual harm prevention order was made.

But it turned out that this month he had contacted six girls on-line believing them to be aged 12 and 13 and that contact was sexual but the victims were fictitious, she said.

A woman had volunteered to act as an online decoy for National Child Protectors which looked for those involved in paedophile activities online.

She created false profiles of girls in chat rooms on social media and he had conversations with them of a sexual nature.

Arrested and interviewed, he made full admissions.

He admitted it was wrong and he believed them to be under age.

Mrs Jackson said “He apologised, he said he needed help, but said he could not stop himself.”

He claimed he would not have met up with a child and could now explain why he had asked to meet in chat logs or why he had asked some of them to have a relationship with him.

On the face of it he would be in breach of his sexual harm prevention order but he had not been charged with it bearing in mind the persons he was chatting to were not under 16.

Mrs Jackson said in view of his previous convictions and the fact that he was on a suspended sentence, the case should be sent to the crown court.

The fact that he had said he could not help himself meant he should be remanded in custody, she said.

Bradley had told police he did not want to go home.

His mother had told him “not to come back” if he ever did anything like that again and he had done so.

Fiona Larkin, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report and said Bradley had not had an opportunity to start the rehabilitation ordered last summer.

Magistrates remanded him in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court on February 1.

Last August the crown court heard Bradley fancied a teenage schoolgirl, contacted her via Facebook and arranged to meet her twice but the meetings did not take place.

A judge warned him that he did not appear to appreciate how serious his behaviour had been.

Judge David Hale told him he did not appear to appreciate how serious his behaviour had been and said he was worried by some of Bradley’s comments in his pre-sentence report.

“You think everyone has overreacted to what you have done. We have not. You underreacted,” the judge told him.

His victim was a vulnerable young girl aged 14. “You obviously fancied that young girl,” Judge Hale said.

“Twice you tried to persuade her to meet you.

“It was not with a view expressed for sex at the time but for cuddles but it would have been totally inappropriate and who knows where it might have led.

“You were very, very stupid and you have caused her a lot of harm.”

Bradley received a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years with 40 days rehabilitation.

He was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for 10 years and a five year sexual harm prevention order was made.

A restraining order under which he must not approach the victim was made for two years.