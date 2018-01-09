Brynford farmer loses seven sheep in savage dog attack

SEVEN sheep have been killed in what is believed to have been a vicious dog attack.

The incident happened between 2pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday at Pant Y Groes farm in Brynford near Holywell.

Farmer Mark Oare says he believes it is the third such incident to have happened in the area within recent weeks, and is urging other farmers to be vigilant.

He says that as well as the seven killed, other sheep have also been injured and police believe more than one dog may have been involved.

Mr Oare said: “Seven have been killed and three others have been mauled by a dog.

“We don’t know who is behind it because no-one seems to be owning up to it.

“The first attack was at a neighbouring farm, and obviously he moved all his sheep after that, and we think we are the third farm it has happened to now.

“All we can do is try and get the word out there to prevent it happening to other animals, and for farmers to be vigilant.

“It is a very busy time of the year. We are coming in to lambing season so it is especially important for farmers in the area to be aware that this is happening.”

The North Wales Police rural crime team are investigating the incident and have appealed for information.

A spokesman said: “We think two dogs have been involved.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is W0001550.