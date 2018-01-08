Shotton mum who denies murdering and poisoning her baby son goes on trial at the end of the month

A woman who denies murdering and poisoning her baby son is expected to go on trial at the end of the month.

A pre-trial review in the case of Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, was held in her absence at Mold Crown Court this morning.

She pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges in October.

The defendant is alleged to have murdered her son, seven-week-old James Hughes, in June of last year.

She faces three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison to the tot between May and June.

Judge Rhys Rowlands made various directions for the trial, which starts on January 29.

The trial is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Two of the poison charges relate to allegedly administering an anti-depressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June 2016, and between June 4 and June 9.

The ill-treatment charges are dated on May 31 and June 3.

The child was taken to hospital from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, on 9 June 2016. He died on 13 June.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where he died.