Winter events are the toast of Mold as boost in trade is reported

TOWN councillors and staff have toasted the success of their winter events.

Mold traders have reported a bumper boost during the weeks around Christmas thanks to the lights switch-on, festive market and Santa Dash.

Dave Hill, Mold Town manager said: “Many Mold traders reported a bumper week during the period leading up to Christmas Day, after the poor weather at the start of December and particularly when it snowed, kept people away and led to the postponement of the annual Santa Dash by a week.

“We hope that all residents and visitors to Mold had a great festive period and enjoyed all of the activities co-ordinated by Mold Town Council over the Christmas period.”

Festive celebrations started with its lights switch-on which saw more than 1,000 people, turning out to enjoy the singing and festivities on Daniel Owen Square and the fun fair on the High Street.

The town’s first festive market also attracted good numbers although it suffered with a particularly cold spell and heavy rain at times.

It was followed by the annual Mold Treasure Hunt for the under 11s where this year, children had to find Santas who had hidden themselves in various independent shops throughout the town.

After heavy snow, the Mold Santa Dash was postponed by one week, but the change of date did not stop more than 300 Santas donning red suits and beards to dash through Mold town centre in December.

The event raises money for the Mayor’s fundraising appeal, which this year is the Bailey Hill restoration appeal, supporting plans to conserve and enhance the Bailey Hill in Mold, to attract more people of all ages to visit the park, celebrating its historic heritage and ecological importance.

Mayor of Mold, Cllr Bob Gaffey said: “What a fantastic turn out for this year’s Santa Dash, the weather wasn’t great but that didn’t deter anyone and a great time was had by all.

”I’d like to say a big thank you to all those who participated and especially the volunteers and team from the town council for organising everything and to Emma Knox Jones from Elite Dance and Fitness for a fantastic and entertaining Santa warm up.”

Mold’s street market attracted large numbers with many traders entering into the festive spirit just before Christmas and the town’s cafés, pubs and restaurants reporting a very busy period.

If members of the community or any organisation or business would like to be involved in the town council events or activities being planned or to discuss any proposed events in the town, please contact Jane Evans, support officer at Mold Town Council on 01352 758532 or email supportofficer@ moldtowncouncil.org.uk for discussion as to how the Town Council may be able to help.