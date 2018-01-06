New operators for Wrexham bus services expected soon

Bus services affected when a company stopped operating are to be put out to tender.

The procurement process for services which ceased to operate when D Jones & Son stopped trading last month is expected to end on January 26, according to an information report circulated to councillors in Wrexham.

Contracts for successful bidders could be awarded by February 12 according to a timeframe included as part of the report.

Council officers had received word that D Jones & Son was anticipating it would cease operations the day before it happened.

The firm was the largest independent transport provider currently operating in Wrexham, providing commercial, school and private contract services throughout Wrexham, Denbighshire and into Cheshire and Shropshire.

Wrexham Council benefited from a number of commercially-run local services, a relatively small proportion of subsidised tendered local services and a range of private contract services for home to school transport.

The authority’s environment service manager, Darren Williams, said: “On notification of the likely termination, officers immediately sought alternative provision for the statutory education transport services and by Sunday evening they were able to confirm seven substitute operators to ensure the provision of the statutory school bus services until the end of term (Friday December 12, 2017).

“Officers are urgently examining gaps in the local bus network to determine the wider impacts and to identify the need and scope for any replacement services in line with the contingency plan adopted following the closure of GHA Coaches in July 2016.”

School bus services to Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, St Joseph’s and

St Mary’s, Garth CP and Ysgol Bro Alun, Plas Coch and Bodhyfryd were all affected but replacement operators were found.

Those services were divided between Staffords Coaches, Unicorn Travel, E Jones & Son, G Edwards & Son and Pats Coaches.

The council does not itself provide local bus services or run a transport fleet of buses.

Bosses stress their responsibility is to secure the provision of appropriate services to meet the needs of the public.

Mr Williams added: “During the school holiday and before return on week commencing January 8, 2018, officers will seek to procure permanent private contract services for home to school transport.

“This will ensure that we meet our statutory obligations in line with the Learner Travel Wales Measure.

“Officers are currently analysing the supported local bus network in line with the criteria adopted by the executive board.”