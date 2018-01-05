"Idiot" hit and run driver from Wrexham jailed

An “idiot” motorist, driving at speed, struck a pedestrian who was thrown into the air.

The victim of the hit and run landed on the roof of another vehicle, before rolling down to the ground with life-threatening injuries.

But the driver, Temesgen Tesfai, 27, from Wrexham sped off and overtook three vehicles waiting at a red traffic light in order to get away – leaving his victim badly injured in the road.

Mold Crown Court heard Tesfai later hid his car in a field 10 miles away and removed the number plates.

When spoken to by the police, he claimed he had sold the green Saab two months earlier.

But police found CCTV footage from a neighbour’s home which showed him leaving in the car minutes before the crash – and returning after the crash had taken place in Poplar Road, Wrexham.

Tesfai, of Willow Bridge Court in Rhosensni, admitted a charge of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving following the incident on November 22.

He was jailed for three years, banned from driving for six years and ordered to take an extended driving test.

Tesfai should not have been behind the wheel at all, the court heard.

He had never held a driving licence, was driving while disqualified and without insurance, which was something he had done many times before.

Victim Surjit Singh, a construction worker, had checked before crossing the road from the Co-op store and the car was not in view when he started to cross.

But the vehicle came at speed and knocked him into the air, said prosecutor Emmalyne Downing.

Judge David Hale told Tesfai he had been “driving like an idiot” along a busy suburban road with a 20mph speed limit outside a school.

There were parked cars on both sides and children were coming out of an after-hours school club. And to his right was a busy shop.

A man in his late 30s who took care to cross the road stopped to look to his left.

Tesfai’s car was out of view when he started his journey across the road.

“But you were driving at such a speed that the left hand corner of the vehicle hit him,” the judge told Tesfai.

He was left with life-threatening injuries and would be off work for six months.

“You didn’t even stop,” said Judge Hale. “You drove off, overtaking vehicles and went through a red light

“All you were concerned about was getting away.”

His precise speed was not known but he had been driving too quickly “without any concern for people in the road”.

Tesfai, he said, had acquired multiple convictions for driving while disqualified, had never bothered to get a driving licence and even a prison sentence had not stopped him.

It was such a gross piece of dangerous driving that the starting point was four years but he would receive credit for his guilty pleas, the judge explained.

Miss Downing said the victim had finished work, went to the Co-op and then went across the road.

He then had no recollection of what had taken place.

She played CCTV footage from the scene and from other places which showed the defendant leaving home and then driving too fast.

There had been no attempt to slow down before the collision although one witness spoke of the brake lights coming on momentarily.

The victim was struck, was thrown into the air and landed on top of a nearby parked Audi before rolling off, down onto the ground.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent two operations.

The victim had a fractured skull and a bleed to the brain, was in hospital nine days and had been told not to work for six months.

In a victim impact statement he told how he was now wary when outside, was not sleeping well, had kept on reliving what had happened.

That night a dog walker came across the car hidden behind a hedge in the Isycoed area 10 miles from the scene.

It had sustained heavy damage to the front windscreen and had no number plates.

Barrister Myles Wilson, defending, said his client was being bullied in custody and he had missed the birth of his first child.

It was accepted he was disqualified and not insured at the time.

The judge commented that a disqualification was a meaningless concept for Tesfai who appeared to have no intention of complying with motoring laws.