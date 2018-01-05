Advice after spate of burglaries in Hightown, Acton and Garden Village

Residents are being reminded to take basic security measures to thwart burglars, following a spate of break-ins.

Properties in in Hightown, Acton and Garden Village have been targeted in recent weeks.

The burglaries have mostly occurred between mid to late afternoon.

Sgt Sue Samuels, of North Wales Police, said: “I would like to reassure the public that there is a patrol plan in place and high visibility patrols are being carried out in these areas as well as other parts of Wrexham.

“However, I would also like to ask people to ensure that they lock windows and doors, set house alarms, use timer switches and use patio door handle alarms.

”Property including jewellery, TV’s and bikes can be easily marked using a UV pen just by using their house number/name and postcode and then property can be recorded on Immobilise and bikes on Bike Register.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For crime prevention or security advice, contact Eastern Community Safety – easterncommsafety@nthwales.pnn.police.uk or go to www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/home-safety