Tributes to a tireless fundraiser from Mold

A TOWN is mourning the loss of a fundraising stalwart “people would cross the street to talk to”.

Tireless charity fundraiser Beryl Powell died peacefully age 85, shortly before Christmas after an illness.

Awarded an MBE in 1999, Mrs Powell chaired the Mold branch of North West Cancer Research for more than 30 years, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Mrs Powell was also chairman of the Mold Hospital League of Friends. In 2012 and 2013 she was influential in the campaign to raise money to pay for a new X-ray machine, which enabled the health board to keep the Minor Injuries Unit within the town.

A former business studies teacher at Ysgol Maes Garmon, one of Mrs Powell’a proudest moments was meeting the Queen during her visit to Mold in 2003.

She also met former Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, as well as Princess Anne.

Sharon Knott, current chairman of the North West Cancer Research Mold committee, led the tributes.

She said: “Beryl was chairman of the Mold committee for a long, long time.

“She was an amazing, fabulous lady and when I took over in 2014 I had very, very big shoes to fill.

“For a small lady, Beryl was a real driving force, very hard to say no to and if she wanted something, she went and got it.

“I remember at one of my first fundraising meetings she said she wanted to raise £60,000 for the year, when usually we only raised around £30,000 or £40,000.

“In the end we raised something like £74,000 which shows how people pulled out all the stops for her.

“Everyone in town knew her, and people would cross the street just to talk to her, she was that kind of person.”

Born in Treuddyn Mrs Powell, who lived in the Bryn Coch area of Mold, was married to Emlyn who died in 1999.

She leaves behind son Melvyn, his wife Clare, grandchildren, Sam and Zoe, as well as daughter Joanne and her husband Keith.

Melvyn said: “She was a big part of the community and will be much missed.

“North West Cancer Research, the Mold Hospital League of Friends and her work with the church in Mold are what she is probably best known for.

“Although she was very well known in Mold for her charity work she was a mother and a family person, good fun to be with and enjoyed her social life.

“She lived a very full life.”

Mrs Powell’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Mold on January 12 at 10am.

