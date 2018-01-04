Man seriously assaulted at Ewloe hotel two minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

Police are investigating a serious assault at a hotel on New Year’s Eve.

A man is in hospital after he was assaulted at the St David’s Hotel in Ewloe shortly before midnight.

South Flintshire police sergeant Mavis Evans says there is CCTV footage of the incident, which has left the victim hospitalised with a fractured nose.

But she has also urged any witnesses to come forward.

She said: “There was a serious assault whereby the victim is still undergoing medical treatment and received serious injuries.

“It happened two minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve and I appeal to anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is RC17195946.