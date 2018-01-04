Car damaged by deliberate fire in Coedpoeth

A VEHICLE blaze in a Wrexham village was deliberate, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10pm last night reporting a car ablaze in Heol y Vro in Coedpoeth.

One crew from Wrexham attended the scene but the fire was out when they arrived.

Firefighters made the car electrically safe and determined that the cause was deliberate ignition.

The car’s engine compartment sustained 20 per cent fire damage and the whole of the vehicle sustained 100 per cent smoke damage.

A fire and rescue service spokesman said North Wales Police were requested to attend the scene and nobody was injured as a result of the fire.