Plans for more bedrooms at Wrexham house of multiple occupation are refused

PLANS to increase the number of bedrooms at a town centre house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been refused..

A planning application received by Wrexham Council asked for permission to build a three-storey 20-roomextension to an existing HMO in Pentre Felin, Wrexham.

But a report to the authority’s planning committee, which met yesterday, states the plans have been refused in a decision delegated to officers.

The proposed site is an unsurfaced car park next to the Mitre Vaults, a former pub converted to a 14-room HMO. The applicant had proposed to extend the existing HMO building at first and second floors.

A decision document published on the council’s website states: “Insufficient information has been submitted with the application to demonstrate that any flood or resultant surface water generated by the development would be disposed of appropriately.

“The development would have a significant detrimental impact upon the occupiers of the existing property to be extended by way of significant loss of daylight to – and outlook from – habitable rooms.

“To allow the development would leave the affected rooms feeling dark and claustrophobic.”

A flood consequences assessment submitted with the plans concludes: “No ground floor is provided and therefore flood prevention measures are not required.”

According to a design and access statement with the plans the ground floor of the development would have all been for parking except for a stair at the rear.

It adds: “The new development for HMO accommodation makes use of the existing site, which is currently vacant.”