Visitor restrictions at Wrexham Maelor Hospital following flu cases

VISITOR restrictions have been put in place at a North Wales hospital following a number of flu cases.

Residents have been asked not to visit Wrexham Maelor Hospital if they are or have been unwell with flu-like symptoms in the last seven days, unless it is an emergency.

A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board spokesman said: “Hospitals in North Wales have seen a rise in the number of people being admitted with flu and Wrexham Maelor Hospital has put visiting restrictions put in place to minimise the risk of it spreading to protect patients and staff.

“We are asking the public to help us prevent flu spreading and only essential visits will be allowed at Wrexham Maelor Hospital this time.

“Visitors to all of our hospitals should follow any advice notices and guidance both for their own protection and to help prevent the spread of infection.

“Flu is circulating in communities throughout North Wales and this action will help us reduce the spread of infection and keep our patients and staff safe this winter.”

