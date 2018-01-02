New Wrexham town centre parking charges introduced

NEW charges for council owned car parks have been introduced in Wrexham town centre.

Following the month of free parking in December, Wrexham Council has announced the changes as part of its aims to increase footfall and keep shoppers in the town for longer.

A council spokesman said: “Short stay parking has now been extended by an hour, with a one to three hour tariff costing £1.80.

“This will be in place at all Wrexham County Borough Council operated car parks.

“Meanwhile, we’ll be reducing the cost of parking at Waterworld – our largest car park – to £3 for all-day parking for Monday to Friday.

“Furthermore, there will be a reduction from £350 to £300 for a six-month parking permit at that car park.

“However there will be increases at Crescent Road, with all-day parking rising to £2 and a six-month parking permit up to £200.

“The free after 3pm provision at Crescent Road as well as Tŷ Pawb, formerly the People’s Market, is being replaced with charges applying up to 6pm and then parking after 6pm to cost £1 up until midnight.

“We’re putting these changes in place to make sure we have a tariff and charging structure which reflects demand for town centre parking.”

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “These new tariffs will bring all of our car parks in the town centre into line with one another and arrangements will be more equitable across all car parks.

“It ensures that we have a parking pricing structure in place which reflects the demands for parking in the town centre, and will address the needs of residents, visitors and local businesses.

“The new one to three hour charge at £1.80 will allow shoppers to spend more time in the town, and the reduction in the all-day price at Waterworld, our largest car park, will allow them to stay for longer”.