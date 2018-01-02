Cocaine driver hit wall in Flintshire

A man who took a friend’s car lost control on a sharp bend and crashed into a wall.

Police arrived to find that the VW Golf had some to a rest on top of the wall at Pen y Maes Road in Holywell.

Richard Ondik (correct), of Salisbury Street in Flint, was found to be over the cocaine limit, a Mold court was told.

Ondik admitted that he drove when he had 60 microgrammes of cocaine in his blood, compared to the legal limit of ten.

He was banned from driving for two years and ended up with a court bill of nearly £1,000.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court, Ondik was fined £360 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge, together with £500 compensation towards the cost of repairing the wall.

District judge Gwyn Jones said it was quite clear that the level of impairment was high.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told how police received a report of a one vehicle collision at 1.50am on July 29 and found the vehicle had come to a rest on top of the wall.

Ondik, 20, admitted being the driver when it crashed.

He had been staying at a friend’s home, left and took the keys, but lost control on a sharp bend.

The damage to the wall was valued at £1,700.

Solicitor David Matthews, defending, said his client admitted his culpability at the scene.

He had not consumed drugs that night but had done so the previous day.

It was his lack of driving experience that resulted in the collision on a sharp bend, Mr Matthews said.

He was not a regular user of cocaine and was genuinely sorry for what had happened.