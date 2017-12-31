Worries over proposed staff reduction to Wrexham Council audit team

Concerns were raised about proposed staff cuts in a council audit team.

Members of Wrexham Council’s customers, performance, resources and governance scrutiny committee met at the Guildhall to discuss the council’s proposed savings over the next two years.

The main concern raised was over a proposed reduction of one staff post in the council’s technical audit team, which would result in a possible saving of £26,000 in 2018/19.

Cllr Dana Davies said she had big concerns about the proposed cut and called for a recommendation to the executive board that alternative savings in the department be explored.

Cllr Nigel Williams agreed, stating the explanation on the appendix presented to committee members that ‘during a period of ongoing organisational change and an increased risk of fraud, the audit committee has previously recognised the importance of internal audit’s independent opinion and has requested that the service is either increased or protected’.

He said: “It is already the second smallest most cost effective audit team in Wales, I think it could be short sighted to look at this - we could be opening Pandora’s box and problems in the future.”

Also proposed was a reduction of two posts in 2018/19 and a further one in 2019/20 relating to personal independence payments (PIPS), which the meeting heard could save the authority a possible £66,000 and £40,000 respectively.

But Cllr Williams said the cut could see the support to corporate health standards and health related projects liaising with public health and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board reduced.

“As we know there is a major problem in Wrexham with homelessness and drug problems,” he said.

“It has been documented that Betsi and the best have come to the table to work with us - I am concerned that if we reduce this it will have a negative impact on the work we’re trying to do with Betsi.”

Mark Owen, Wrexham Council’s head of finance, said: “We had two teams that cover community safety and other areas.

“With people that left we are bringing that into one team so there is perhaps more flexibility in terms of handling responses that come in which are quite urgent to deal with.

“We are confident we can manage without that post but the difficulty is we lost key people with key experience.

“We need to bring that new team up to speed.”

Cllr Dana Davies asked for more detail on a proposed £100,000 saving – identified as needing further work to determine its viability – in the council’s income maximisation unit.

Trevor Coxon, head of corporate and customer services, said: “The income maximisation team is in three parts - the welfare rights unit, the financial assessments, and appointeeship service.

“The head of that team left on retirement and it has now come under me.

“We need to do a little bit more around the review in terms of how we operate without that manager but I am confident that we can deliver that £100,000 by year two.”

He added he was conscious of the fact the previous head of service had made many efficiency savings and he didn’t think there was ‘scope’ for many more.

Cllr Dana Davies proposed members put forth a recommendation to Wrexham Council’s executive board that they consider making savings that doesn’t result in the reduction of staff in the technical audit team, which members agreed on.