New homes to be built on former community centre site in Llay

Homes on the site of a former village community centre are set to be approved.

A scheme to build a two-storey three-bedroom home, a three-bedroom special needs bungalow and a two-storey block of four two-bedroom apartments with associated works on the former community centre site in Shone’s Lane, Llay, is recommended to be approved by Wrexham Council’s planning committee when it meets on January 2.

The site, next to The Emperor Chinese takeaway, is currently vacant.

The development also includes the creation of 11 new car parking spaces.

Llay ward councillor Rob Walsh, who sits on the planning committee, told the Leader that since the community centre was knocked down in recent years, the site has been used as storage for Novus Property Solutions, which has been renovating bathrooms and kitchens of council houses in Llay.

Llay Community Council members did not object but raised concerns about the impact on bin collections in the area, as well as who would take responsibility for the hedge on the site.

Eighteen neighbouring occupiers were notified about the proposed development and one representation was received expressing fears about the village’s infrastructure.

They said Llay would not be able to cope, especially with an extra 350 homes due to be build on land at Home Farm in Gresford Road.

Head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted, said: “The main issue is the prominence of the site being adjacent to the main Llay New Road and at a junction with Shones Lane.

“Amended plans have been submitted which show the principal elevation of the block of flats switched from facing into the site to facing out towards the junction.

“This is considered a better approach as it provides more of a feature elevation when viewed from outside the site.

“The detached bungalow will also be viewed from Llay New Road on approach from the south.

“Whilst its rear elevation will face the main road, its orientation against neighbouring buildings and the retention of the hedge will ensure it will not appear incongruous in the streetscene.

“Finally, although the principal elevation of the detached two-storey dwelling will not face Shones Lane, its side facing orientation will provide some interest on approach from both directions as the front and rear elevations will be on view.

“Of particular importance will be the need for good quality boundary treatments and these can be controlled by planning condition.

“There is a specific need to retain the existing hedge which faces on to Llay New Road – given the prominence of this boundary.

“This hedge falls within the control of the applicant and does not form part of the adopted highway.”

Mr Isted recommended the application be approved on the provison that Section 106 funding towards an identified shortfall in primary and secondary education in the village is agreed within six months of the committee’s decision.

If the condition is not met, Mr

Isted will have delegated powers to refuse consent on the grounds the proposal would not make adequate provision to offset its impact upon a shortfall in education infrastructure in the area.

The committee meets at the Guildhall on Tuesday, January 2 at 4pm.