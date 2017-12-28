Jewellery and cash stolen from pub on Flintshire-Denbighshire border

Jewellery and alcohol were stolen after a rural pub was burgled.

A gold ring, watches and a quantity of cash was taken from the living quarters from the Rose and Crown pub near Llanarmon-yn-Ial, on the Denbighshire-Flintshire border.

Sometime between 11am on Boxing Day and 12pm on Wednesday, an offender broke into the pub on Graianrhyd Road and also took various bottles of alcohol.

PC Dafydd Hughes said: “This is a relatively quiet area therefore we are appealing to anybody who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Llanarmon-yn-Ial area between Boxing Day and Wednesday morning to contact us.

“Any amount of information may assist us with our investigation.”