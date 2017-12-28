Fundraising appeal to buy headstone for Wrexham four-year-old Dakota Roberts

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to buy a headstone for a four-year-old who touched the hearts of people across Wrexham.

The Leader reported last week that Dakota Roberts died aged four at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Sunday, December 17, after spending a month being cared for by staff on the children’s ward.

A sponsorship deal was struck between Brickfield Rangers FC and Apollo Taxis to raise money for Dakota before she died, with the taxi firm providing football kits and trophies for tournaments.

Brickfield Rangers Under 8s team manager David Murray has said the team will continue its fundraising work.

Mr Murray has launched a Justgiving page aiming to raise £3,000 to cover the cost of a headstone for Dakota, more than £1,000 of which has already been pledged by generous donors.

He said he has been amazed by the flood of donations and hopes they can be added to funds raised through sponsored football match after the New Year.

Mr Murray said: “We’re doing a sponsored match on January 28 from noon at Clywedog Park. Brickfield Rangers under 8s parents and coaches will play against our sponsors Apollo Taxis in memory of Dakota.”

Players will pay a fee to play in the game, with all proceeds going to the headstone appeal.

Dakota suffered from a number of illnesses, including a rare condition called West Syndrome, which could cause her to have up to 80 fits a day but her mother Amy Trow, 25, of Pendine in Gwerysllt, told the Leader her daughter ’smiled no matter how poorly she was’.

Speaking of the sponsorship deal with Apollo Taxis, Mr Murray added: “We are going to still fundraise for the year and I’m going to speak to Amy about which charity she’d like us to give it to.

“But we want to get the headstone sorted first – we want to get a good headstone for Dakota.”

Mr Murray started raising funds for Dakota eight months ago and first came into contact with her because his sister Samantha Murray gave her one-to-one care.

He added Brickfield Rangers is currently searching for a matchball sponsor.

To find out more about the appeal or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/dakotaroberts