Flintshire man misused 999 system

A man made dozens of false calls to police and to ambulance personnel.

In one call Conrad Davies was asking about his medication and in another he wanted to complain about the ambulance service.

He became abusive when paramedics arrived, refused treatment and one on occasion wanted to know how the paramedics had voted in the election.

The Welsh Ambulance Service received a total of 123 calls on the 999 system and 82 were made to North Wales Police.

A court was told the calls by Davies, 51, cost the ambulance service £11,800 and diverted vital services.

Davies, of Lloyd John Dafis in Mold, admitted that between June and November he sent network messages which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to North Wales Ambulance Service.

He admitted a similar offence between June and October involving North Wales Police.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told the calls coincided with a change of his medication and alcohol abuse.

He was said to be drunk when he made most, if not all, of the calls.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee said the ambulance service received 123 emergency calls on the 999 system which were made by Davies from his home address.

He detailed several reasons why he required an ambulance but when paramedics arrived he refused treatment and was abusive.

Police received 80 calls on the 999 system, despite being told not to do so.

Davies, the Mold court heard, refused to listen to advice. In one 999 call he asked for his medication and in another he wanted to make a complaint about his surgery.

He also asked police to attend because he wanted to make a complaint about the ambulance service.

It emerged that an ambulance had been sent to his home earlier that day but he repeatedly asked paramedics who they voted for in the election.

In one early morning 999 call he shouted “police” but his speech was slurred and the call handler could not understand what he was saying.

Miss Lee said the prosecution would now be seeking a criminal behaviour order against him not to make 999 calls unless there was a genuine emergency.

She added it was accepted that there was a mental health element to the case and Davies was being treated by a psychiatrist.

Solicitor Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said that his client had a long-standing illness. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

The calls coincided with a change in his medication and his abuse of alcohol. Davies accepted that he drank alcohol every day.

“The majority if not all the calls are done when he is drunk,” said Mr Lloyd Jones.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report from the probation service who could also make background checks on his ill-health.

Davies will be sentenced in January.