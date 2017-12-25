Van set on fire on Christmas Day in Wrexham

A van was destroyed in a fire in Wrexham discovered in the very early hours of Christmas Day.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called at about 10 minutes past midnight following reports of a vehicle fire on Mile Barn Road, Borras.

One fire engine from Wrexham was sent to tackle the blaze, but the Renault van was 100 per cent damaged after “deliberate ignition”, a fire service spokesman said.

One hose reel and one breathing apparatus were used to put out the fire.

North Wales Police have been alerted to the incident and anyone with infornation can contact them by dialling 101.