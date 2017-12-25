Man died after flat fire in Chester

A man has died following a blaze in a Chester block of flats on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters were called to Clover Place in Lache at 8.40pm and found that one of the flats was “well alight”, a spokesman said.

Three fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane stations.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the burning flat in an attempt to save one man from the blaze.

A spokesman said: “Firefighters...rescued a man who was found in the flat.

“Crews then used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency crew, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Both Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which currently remains unknown.

The services worked in unison to attempt to control the blaze, using social media to warn people against going near to the area as they dealt with the emergency.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 711 of 24/12/2017.