Mayor pops up at Holywell shop to support local charity

Volunteers at a charity pop-up shop have expressed their gratitude to the local community as their stall folds away for the year at the end of this week.

The shop, which has been located on Holywell High Street for the past three weeks, aims to collect vital funds and goods to be donated towards DASU, Flintshire’s Domestic Abuse Safety Unit.

Based in Shotton, DASU offer various services including crisis intervention during domestic abuse cases, refuge accommodation, freedom programmes, counselling, and legal support.

Doreen Lee, from Holywell, has been an ambassador for DASU for four years and is proud of the work and commitment her team of volunteers have put in to the pop-up shop this winter.

Mrs Lee said: “We would like to say thank you to all our customers and all who have donated to us over the past three weeks. It has enabled us to run the shop, and we cannot sustain outselves without people’s generous donations.

“Many people have donated second-hand items, but a lot of good quality brand new items too.

“My two volunteers, Gaynor and Vicky, work very hard.

But we do have a laugh – people can hear us laughing from down the street – and we enjoy serving a worthwile charity and service.

“But at times, we have to be serious, and we really want to say thank you to everyone for their support. It feels like we’re giving something back to DASU and the community.”

Cllr Joe Johnson, Holywell Town Mayor, said the council is proud of their work and will continue to support the volunteers and DASU throughout next year.

The pop-up shop hopes to return to Holywell High Street next spring to continue raising funds for the Flintshire cause.

For more information, freephone 0808 8010 800, or

visit www.domesticabuse safetyunit.net.