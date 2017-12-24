Charity's thanks to Wrexham as appeal tops 38,000 Christmas shoeboxes

A CHARITY has thanked donors after tens of thousands of Christmas shoeboxes were sent to be given to children living in poverty.

The Leader has reported in recent weeks on the ongoing work of Teams4U, which launched its fifth shoebox appeal to send gifts to deprived children in Eastern Europe at its Llay warehouse last month.

The charity has now said more than 38,000 boxes have been sent from its warehouses across the UK – 16,000 of which came from North Wales – to make their way across Eastern Europe.

Ziz York, shoebox coordinator for the charity, said: “Our thanks to the people of Wrexham – we couldn’t possibly do it without their help.

“It is amazing how much it has grown in Wrexham, which is really nice because the appeal all started here.”

Speaking of the success of the appeal nationally, a spokesman for the charity said: “In the last week volunteers with Teams4U have travelled out from the UK to distribute your Christmas gifts to children in Romania and the Ukraine.

“Shoeboxes have been given out to children living in incredibly impoverished circumstances in the areas of Cluj-Napoca, Salaj and Maramures in Romania and an incredibly deprived community in Porshkovo, Ukraine.

“Thank you for all your support enabling us to spread some Christmas joy and cheer into these lives this festive season.

“It is always such a privilege and yet humbling experience to distribute these boxes. We get to see the harrowing situations some of these children live in and also the happiness these simple gifts bring.

“Many may not receive any other gift this year and for them, these gifts will be treasured for a long time to come.”