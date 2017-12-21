'Shock' as hamster is abandoned in cage on side of road in Wrexham

An appeal has been launched after a hamster was found abandoned in a cage, left on the side of the road in Wrexham.

The white, fluffy hamster - nicknamed Flake by RSPCA staff - was spotted by a member of the public on Chapel Street at about 4.15am in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19.

North Wales Police officers in the local area at the time took in the hamster, before the animal was collected by the RSPCA.

RSPCA officers say they are “shocked” by the circumstances surrounding the abandonment – with the hamster in a very good, clean cage containing a £50 price tag.

The hamster had been left outside in “exceptionally cold” conditions and is currently at the RSPCA’s Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said: "This is a strange abandonment which has left us quite shocked.

"This poor hamster was found in a clean, expensive cage – giving the impression it had been a well-looked after animal.

"However, the poor thing has been left out in exceptionally cold conditions on the side of the road, and is now being cared for at our Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre.

"Someone must know something about how Flake came to be abandoned in this way – and we’d urge anyone with information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The hamster is set to be one of a large number of animals cared for by RSPCA centres over the festive period. Supporters of the charity can help by backing the #KindnessAtChristmas campaign online.