Treasures trove finds in both Flintshire and Wrexham

A HOARD of Roman coins unearthed in a field is to be acquired by a national museum.

Amateur treasure hunter James Rae made the find of 82 silver dinars in a field at Esclusham near Wrexham, in October, 2016 and Dr Edward Besly, numismatist at the National Museum, said two of the coins were counterfeit.

His report was read at a treasure trove inquest in Ruthin where nine historical finds were considered.

What made the hoard especially interesting, said Dr Besly, was that they were found in the remains of a pottery vessel dating from the same period.

Also declared as treasure was a silver brooch and pin found by detectorist Simon Waite from Winsford, Cheshire, in a field at Trelawnyd, near Holywell, in July, 2016.

The piece, with a distinctive pattern, was found to date from the 13th or 14th century and Flintshire Museum Service has expressed a wish to acquire it.

In July last year Paul Byrne from Woodchurch, Wirral, returned to land at Cilcain which has been a popular area for enthusiasts, and unearthed a gold ring bearing the French inscription ‘Avez mon cur’.

Dr Mark Redknap, head of collections and research at the National Museum, said it dated from the 15th century and was similar to rings found in other parts of the country including Pembrokeshire.

Another discovery judged to be treasure was mediaeval silver dress fastener unearthed at Brynford in September, 2015, by a Jason Kempster.

Dr Redknap said the Elizabethan fastener, which was lying about four inches under the surface, was not as common as most fasteners found because it was lighter and thus less likely to fall off.

A silver ring unearthed threw important new light on Viking activities in North West Wales, an inquest heard.

The unusual item was one of two pieces discovered by amateur detectorist George Borrill which were subject of treasure trove inquests.

In September, 2014 Mr Borrill, from Llandudno Junction, was combing part of a field at Henryd when he found a decorated silver ring which, according to Dr Redknap dated from the 14th century.

The ring, which had been about 12 centimetres below the surface, was about 95 per cent silver and, being at least 300 years old, qualified as treasure.

Dr Redknap said the museum was interested in acquiring the item and also the Scandinavian strap end found by Mr Borrill at Henryd in August, 2016.

The object, weighing just over 10 grammes, dated from the early 10th century and in his report to John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, Dr Redknap said it emphasised the role of Viking activity in North West Wales.

After the hearing, at which both items were declared as treasure, Mr Borrill, a member of the North Wales Dirt Diggers Club,said he had been interested in the pastime for only about five years.

“It’s absolutely fascinating and I have learned more about history in the past five years than I ever knew before,” he said.

On August 23, 2015 Lee Skidmore found an early medieval silver strap end at Rossett Community, Wrexham.

The strap-end is engraved with a zoomorphic design and finishes in a small, short stylised animal head with pointed cat-like ears and cat-like eyes with central dots to represent pupils.

The full list of finds:

· Roman Coin Hoard from Wrexham

· Silver arm-ring chain from Henryd, Flintshire

· Silver gilt ring from Henryd, Flintshire

· Silver strap-end from Rossett, Wrexham

· Gold finger-ring from Cilcain, Flintshire

· Medieval silver brooch from Trelawnyd and Gwaenysgor area, Flintshire

· Silver-gilt dress-hook loop from Brynford, Flintshire

Roman coin hoard from Wrexham area.