Health board bosses stress it's 'business as usual' at Southsea surgery

Health board bosses have moved to assure patients services will not be affected at a GP surgery.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is due to take over Forge Road Surgery in Southsea from January 1, 2018.

Now they say they have struck a deal with two GPs at the practice to remain based there, as well as recruiting two additional GPs who have both confirmed regular sessions from January onwards.

In a letter sent to patients seen by the Leader, Betsi bosses say the current admin and nursing staff will also remain at the practice.

The letter reads: “In June, we wrote to inform patients that the GPs of Forge Road Surgery had given notice that they will be terminating their contract with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board on December 31, 2017.

“We are pleased to be able to let you know about the progress that has been made to make sure that you will still be able to receive local primary care and GP services after that date.

“From January 1, 2018 the Health Board will take over direct responsibility for running and delivering services for the patients of Forge Road Surgery.

“We have been working closely with Dr Buky, Dr Padmonkar and Dr Khalifa and their staff to help us plan a long-lasting, high quality service for patients of the practice.

“We are very grateful for all their help and cooperation.

“We are delighted to advise that Dr Padmonkar and Dr Khalifa have confirmed that they will be remaining with the practice and we are pleased to have secured two additional GPs who have both confirmed regular sessions from January onwards.

“All current nursing and administrative staff will also remain with the practice.”

Earlier this year, the Leader reported concerns had been raised over the future of GP services after the Forge Road practice was listed for sale.

Residents had previously expressed concern about the provision of primary care in the Brymbo and Southsea area following a decision by the practice to end its contract on December 31.

But assurances were made by the health board that services would continue after that date