Firefighters force entry into 'smoke-logged' building after cooking left unattended in Rhostyllen

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a building blaze in the early hours of the morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 3am today reporting a smell of burning at a two-storey residential property in Henblas Road, Rhostyllen.

Two crews from Wrexham attended the scene and forced entry into the building, which was 'smoke-logged'.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader that one person was led to safety and crews administered oxygen at the scene.

"The cause of the fire was cooking left unattended. Damage was confined mainly to the food and the kitchen."

The spokesman added the damage had not been 'significant' and that crews used one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera and four breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 3.10am this morning to reports of a fire at an address on Henblas Road, Rhostyllen.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a man was assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”