Fans flock to Reds' pop up shop before Christmas

Wrexham AFC are scoring a huge success with their latest Christmas pop-up store that’s having to be restocked every day.

Topping the best-seller list in the run-up to Christmas Day at the shop at the town’s Eagles Meadow shopping centre is the club’s 2017-18 home shirt.

Also proving popular with Reds fans in the wake of recent Arctic temperatures are bobble hats and scarves to help keep them toastie in The Racecourse stands.

One of those taking advantage of the children’s home shirt offer was 59-year-old Mike Carroll from Borras in Wrexham, who called in at the shop with his two-year-old grandson, Joey, named after legendary former Wrexham AFC player Joey Jones by his Reds-mad dad, Matthew.

Mike said: “Joey actually lives in Knowsley, Liverpool, but Matthew brings him over to The Racecourse for every home game.

“The little lad loves watching the team so much that I just had to get him the home shirt, along with the rest of the kit, for his Christmas present.

“It was great to look around the shop at the same time.”

The club are aiming for the big league with the temporary store, which opened for business in November and will close early in January.

Currently riding high in the Vanarama National League despite a heavy defeat last week at Macclesfield Town, the Reds are aiming to boost their coffers as they push for promotion on the 40th anniversary of their greatest season when they were champions of the Third Division (now League One) and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Dave Weaver, one of a team of dedicated volunteers in charge of the shop, said: “We’ve been getting steadily busier as Christmas gets closer.

“Definitely our best line so far has been the home shirt, which carries the logo of one of our sponsor Ifor Williams Trailers on the front.

“We’re having to restock with new supplies every couple of days, and what’s going particularly strongly are the children’s sizes which are obviously being

bought as presents for our younger fans.

“At this time of year everybody wants to keep their head warm and that’s why the Wrexham AFC bobble hats have been selling well, just like our scarves.”

He continued: “Another thing flying off the shelves are the calendars, which have some great pictures on them.

“We’ve got a very

comprehensive range of stock and, apart from the shirts, we’re also selling leisurewear, including tracksuits for adults and children, and we also have a ladies’ section with things like T-shirts and hoodies.

“We also have a good selection of smaller items, such as cufflinks, keyrings and golfing sets, which are being snapped up as presents.”

Mr Weaver added: “There’s a group of about a dozen fans who are taking it in turn to work in the shop and they all look forward to coming in for their shifts.

“Having use of the shop over the busy Christmas period has been a good thing for us.

“It’s a spacious and bright space and it’s in a very good location close to the bridge which leads into the shopping centre from the town.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have pop-up shops at Eagles Meadow for the past few years, in various locations, including one for the period of our FA Trophy run five years ago.

“The way things are looking I think this one could be one of our busiest to date and I’d like to thank the Eagles Meadow centre manager Kevin Critchley and operations manager Stuart Bellis for their support.”

Mr Critchley said: “We’re delighted to have the shop here over the Christmas period because as a shopping centre we’ve always given strong support to our local football club and will continue to do so.

“It’s also great to hear that business has been so brisk for them so far.”