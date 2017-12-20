Deliberate skip fire in Gwersyllt

A SKIP blaze which caused damage to a portable toilet and nearby guttering was deliberate, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10pm yesterday reporting a blaze in a skip off Hamlington Avenue in Gwersyllt.

One crew from Wrexham attended the scene and used a hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus to bring the incident to an end by 11.50pm.

A spokesman for the service said the incident was caused by deliberate ignition and resulted in 100 per cent damage to the contents of the skip, which included timber and building waste.

Heat damage was also caused to a portable toilet and the guttering of a property, the spokesman added.