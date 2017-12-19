Knife-wielding man jailed after slashing victim in chest in Wrexham

A man who ran out of his mother’s home and slashed a man outside with a knife cried in the dock as he was sent down by a judge.

Connah Jones, 22, was told he had used a craft knife in dangerous circumstances near Wrexham.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said Jones had swung the knife and cut the victim to the chest as he raised his arm to protect his face.

It had left the victim with a nasty cut up to nine inches long but fortunately it was not deep.

“It looks horrendous,” the judge said.

Although the victim should not have gone to the defendant’s house in the early hours, Jones had no reason to go out with a knife and use it as a weapon, the judge added.

Judge Rowlands said the carrying of knives was a serious problem in North Wales and the court had to be seen to do what it could to address the issue.

Jones, of Heol Cadfan, Coedpoeth, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted wounding Lewis Jarvis and possessing the knife.

He cried throughout much of the sentence hearing and broke down when the prison sentence was delivered.

The court heard there had been an argument in a pub the night before, Jones was blamed for smashing a window at the complainant’s girlfriend’s home and Mr Jarvis went to the Jones’ home in the early hours.

Barrister Michael Whitty, prosecuting, said he shouted for Jones to come out as a neighbour tried to persuade him to leave, but Jones came out with the craft knife.

He approached the other man waving the knife in a slashing motion.

The victim swung a punch and Jones swung out with the knife causing a nine inch gash to his chest.

Jones later claimed it was a folding knife but the judge said he had admitted it was a Stanley knife in his probation interview.

Barrister Andrew Green, defending, said his client had no previous convictions but he understood that anyone appearing in the crown court for the use of a knife faced a custodial sentence.

Mr Green said Jones was a hard working man who had contributed more than he had taken from society .

He was genuinely remorseful and there had been a substantial amount of provocation.

Mr Green said Jones and his family were asleep in their beds when the complainant arrived and was abusive and aggressive.

It was Jones’ case that when he came out he was assaulted first before he “did what he did”.

Mr Green said it was accepted there was absolutely no excuse for using the knife in the way that he did.