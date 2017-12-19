Services delayed due to broken down train at Wrexham General station

Commuters are facing delays due to a broken down train.

Services are expected to be delayed for upto an hour due to the broken down train at Wrexham General station.

Arriva Trains Wales hope services will be running normally by 9.15am.

They tweeted: “Due to a broken down train at Wrexham General some lines are blocked.

”Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 9.15am”