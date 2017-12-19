Barriers out of action at Wrexham's People's Market car park

Motorists are being advised to look for alternative parking.

The barriers at Wrexham Council’s People’s Market car park are out of action, meaning it is impossible to access the site.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “Visitors are advised that we are currently dealing with technical issues to the barrier and ticket system at the Tŷ Pawb (Peoples Market) car park.

“Motorists are advised to park elsewhere in the interim. We are hoping to resolve the issue soon.”