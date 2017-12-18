Police issue fresh appeal over attempted abduction in Queensferry

A FRESH appeal has been made for information about an attempted abduction.

At around 5.40pm on Friday, a 13-year-old girl was walking along Aston Road, Queensferry near Asda Supermarket, when she was assaulted by a man.

The girl managed to raise the alarm and the man made off on foot in the direction of Queensferry.

North Wales Police are appealing for people who were waiting at a Queensferry bus stop at the time of an attempted abduction in the area, to come forward as officers continue their enquiries.

The suspect is described as white, around 50-years-old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a long black coat. From his accent he is believed to be of eastern European origin.

The victim was not seriously hurt and is being supported by her family and police officers.

DS Iolo Edwards said: “We particularly want to hear from anyone who was waiting at the bus stop directly outside Asda supermarket at the time of the incident.

“This kind of incident is rare in North Wales and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend the suspect.”

Anyone who may have information that could help should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V188476.