It's a sea of red! Hundreds brave the elements for popular Mold Santa Dash

A SWARM of Santas braved the elements to sweep through a town centre in what is fast becoming a festive tradition.

The Mold Santa Dash took place on Sunday, a week after bad weather caused its postponement.

And despite grim weather conditions, hundreds of participants all dressed as Father Christmas dashed through the town centre, cheered on by many more onlookers.

start of the Mold santa dash. North Wales https://t.co/gnSCYadGYJ — Craig Colville (@welshphotoguy) December 17, 2017

The event began with the Great Santa warm up led by Emma Knox from Elite Dance and Fitness on Daniel Owen Square before the big race itself.

Runners were on their marks at 11am, starting in Earl Road before heading through the High Street, up Ruthin Road, Hendy Road then down onto Clayton Road, West View and back onto Earl Road to the finish.

Mold town centre manager Dave Hill told the Leader: “It went very well. We had almost 350 participants.

“It rained almost solidly throughout the event but everyone was still smiling.

“We had people of all ages from young tots up to pensioners and we had pushchairs and wheelchairs taking part too.

“It is a real community event and it has people coming quite a distance to take part.

“My hat is off to Mold Town Council support officer Jane Evans, who did most of the organising – she did a fantastic job.

“I have no doubt it will be back next year and it will continue to grow because there is a real demand for it.”