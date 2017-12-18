Thieves break into Wrexham home and steal Christmas presents

AN APPEAL for witnesses and information has been launched after thieves broke into a house in Wrexham and stole Christmas presents.

The incident happened sometime between 2pm and 6.55pm on Sunday at an address in Glen Avon, in the Maes y Dre area of Wrexham.

It is believed that at least two offenders gained entry through the rear of the property and stole several wrapped Christmas presents and two large screen TVs.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in and around the area of Glen Avon and the Water Tower near Plas Gwyn and Glan Garth between these times can contact PC 3288 Lydia Chapman at Wrexham Police station on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference V189496.

For advice on how to keep your home secure, visit www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/safer-homes