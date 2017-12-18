Young girl among those hospitalised after four-car pile up on A55 at Ewloe

A young girl is among those taken to hospital following a four-car pile up.

In total, three people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after the crash on the A55 shortly after 9.30am.

The smash happened on the eastbound carriageway at Ewloe, about a mile from the scene of a large fire at the Gateway to Wales hotel.

The road was closed in both directions but has now re-opened.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: ”We were called at approximately 9.40am this morning to reports of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound at junction 34 for Ewloe.

"A man, a woman and a young girl have been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”