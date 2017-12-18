Motorists are facing delays following a crash on the A483 near the Posthouse roundabout

Motorists are facing delays following a crash on the A483.

Traffic is backing up along the southbound carriageway near the Posthouse roundabout following the crash, which happened at about 2.30pm.

Cheshire Police were called to deal with the crash and they say it has caused severe congestion on the roads in the area.

A force spokesman said: “At approximately 2.30pm officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the Rossett-bound carriageway of the A483 near to the Posthouse roundabout.

”Officers attended the scene and found the collision involved a Grey Hyundai IX20 and a silver Ford Fiesta.

”There are no reports of any injuries, however the collision has caused severe traffic congestion in the local area.“