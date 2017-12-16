Residents hand over petition to tackle speeding on Buckley's Drury New Road

A petition has been launched by residents to introduce speed calming measures to their village.

Members of the community in Drury have passed a petition to councillors calling for speed humps to be installed on Drury New Road.

The petition was handed to Flintshire Council by Cllr Dennis Hutchinson, mayor of Buckley, and Cllr Mike Peers, during a full meeting of the authority membership.

Fellow Buckley councillor Arnold Woolley, who heads up a community speed watch in the area, told councillors that during their stint on Drury New Road and Mornington Crescent, one motorist was caught at more than twice the speed limit.

Cllr Hutchinson explained to the Leader why residents had taken a stand.

He said: “It’s a very fast road heading into Drury.

“I was shocked to hear that speeds recorded along there were so high.

“It’s very dangerous and the residents are quite right in what they’re saying about this.

“They are all very concerned about this.”

The handwritten petition, signed by dozens of residents, was handed in by the Buckley Pentrobin ward members on Tuesday and will now be passed on to Steve Jones, Flintshire Council chief officer for Streetscene and transportation, and Andrew Farrow, chief officer for planning, to investigate.

Cllr Woolley told councillors earlier this week that at one stage on a community speed watch shift, a motorist was clocked at 74mph.

He said: “It’s so bad that the North Wales Police roads policing unit spent a couple of hours working with us and several tickets were handed out. It certainly merits further attention.”

Cllr Hutchinson added: “There’s young mothers with very young children affected by this who are crossing the road there to take their children to school.

“I’d never have dreamt that the speeds here were so serious.

“It’s unbelievably ridiculous.

“It’s a bad junction and it is of great concern to everyone.

“There are elderly people just as affected.”