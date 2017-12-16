Appeal launched following attempted abduction of teenage girl in Queensferry

AN APPEAL for information has been launched following the attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

North Wales Police have said that at about 5.40pm yesterday (Friday), a 13-year-old girl was walking along Aston Road in Queensferry, near Asda Supermarket, when she was assaulted by a man.

A police spokesman said: “The girl managed to raise the alarm and the male made off on foot in the direction of Queensferry.

”The suspect is described as a white male, around 50 years old, wearing a long black coat and with short dark hair. From his accent he is believed to be of Eastern European origin.

”The 13-year-old victim was in shock but not seriously hurt, and is being supported by her family and detective officers.”

DCI Dan Tipton of North Wales Police said: “An investigation is on-going and detectives and local officers are engaged in enquiries to identify this man.

“I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Asda yesterday evening at or around this time who may have seen anything that could help us to please contact North Wales Police on 101.

“I would also like to reassure the local community that this is a very rare incident and North Wales Police are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend this man.”