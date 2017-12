Police are searching for a woman last seen at Wrexham Job Centre.

Emily Lloyd, 38, from Wrexham, has not been seen since she attended at the job centre at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

She is 5ft 7 but it is not known what clothing she may be wearing.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 with Itrace reference number 19521.