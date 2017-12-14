How a visit to Camden couple help improve heart of Wrexham town centre

A BUSINESS leader is to work on proposals to improve the heart of Wrexham town centre after being inspired by a visit to London.

While in the capital this week, former Wrexham Town Centre Forum chairman Nigel Lewis took time to visit Camden and Croydon for ideas to develop Wrexham’s offering for shoppers.

He told the Leader he was impressed by both areas and will be discussing a number of potential initiatives with business owners with a view to approaching Wrexham Council.

Mr Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, said: “We need to start thinking of different ways to use property and create an experience in the town.

“We have a number of vacant units that are not being used to their fullest potential in Lord Street, Queens Square and Lambpit Street – this is the heart of the town.

“A lot of the vacant properties are not the type for national chains but they are too big and expensive for smaller and start-up businesses.

“I have been looking at the different ways Camden and Croydon have used kiosks and stalls, as well as sub-dividing small buildings and using containers fitted out to a very high standard.

“One I saw was almost a small restaurant in a shipping container and I think in the right area something like that could be very effective.

“I think there is no shortage of people who would be interested if this type of property was available in Wrexham – it could really open up opportunities for start up businesses.

“Years ago if you walked down Regent Street and Hope Street buildings had canopies. What struck me about Camden was that the buildings all had canopies and there were very few shop fronts. They were very open and inviting.

“I think with a bit of vision and some small investment we could do something like that in Wrexham.”

Speaking of all of his findings in London, Mr Lewis said: “I know a number of businesses that would be interested in this.

“I’m going to meet with them, look at figures and look at how we could put together a proposal to approach the council to see if this is something that can be done.”

