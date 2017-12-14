Firefighters at the scene of a flat fire in Flint

Firefighters are at the scene of a flat fire in Flint.

Crews from Deeside and Flint are currently attending the scene on Chester Street in the town.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire shortly after 8.15am.

Ambulance services are also attending.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We were called today at 8.18am alerting us to a flat fire on Chester Street in Flint.

“We responded with two appliances, one from Deeside and one from Flint.

“One person is awaiting an ambulance.”