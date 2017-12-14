Bomb disposal team called following reports of suspicious package at property in Southsea

Police and bomb disposal experts have been called to a property in Southsea.

North Wales Police, Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts and the fire service have attended after reports of a suspicious package being found at an empty house in Hywelfa in Southsea at around midday.

Police have urged people to avoid the areas to allow emergency services free access.

Shortly before 1pm police posted on Twitter: “Police cordon still in place whilst scene is managed. Focus remains on safe conclusion, please keep away at this time. Thanks for cooperation and understanding.”

At 2.30pm they added: “Emergency Services still at scene awaiting further specialists. No danger to members of public but still asking public to remain clear at this time. Thanks for understanding.”