Wrexham store staff raise a sack full of cash for cancer charity

Kind-hearted staff at a department store raised a sack full of cash for a cancer charity with a Christmas VIP event.

The Debenhams store at Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham was packed with customers taking advantage of fragrance and beauty product discounts, enjoying a glass of champagne and entertainment including a concert by the choir of Johnstown’s Ysgol Yr Hafod.

Also there to entertain the crowd were the dame and other characters from Wrexham and District Pantomime Company who will be starring in their production of Aladdin.

The event was held in support of Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) which is the store’s dedicated charity.

The charity runs free workshops by volunteer beauty professionals, teaching women with cancer to manage the appearance side effects of treatment can have, including changes in skin, hair loss and nails, as well as tips on wardrobe and styling to cope with weight gain or loss and surgical changes.

Cosmetics manager Karen Roberts said the event was a huge success raising a wonderful amount of money which will be donated to LGFB.

She said: “I was delighted with how many customers turned up to support the event. The Ysgol Yr Hafod choir drew a huge audience and everyone enjoyed their festive songs and carols.

“We also had the dame and other characters from Wrexham and District Pantomime Company along in full costume while our own staff dressed as elves and raised a good amount of money for LGFB with a lucky dip which proved very popular.

“I’m also grateful to Wrexham beauty blogger Charlotte Beckett who gave make-up demonstrations which drew a good audience and was enjoyed by everyone. The event finished with a fashion show which also proved very popular.”

She added: “We ran a charity raffle in support of LGFB and every VIP who attended received a gift box. Five of the boxes had glass slippers inside them meaning those customers had won one of five prizes.

“The top prize was a luxury hamper containing goods worth more than £350 while the other four prizes where vouchers worth £100, £50, £25 and £10.

“The whole event was a fantastic success and I have never seen footfall quite like it. We are all delighted to have raised so much money for such a good cause.”

Ysgol yr Hafod teacher Owain Smith and fellow teacher Nia Roberts were thrilled to bring the school choir along to support an event which was in aid of such a good cause.

He said: “We have all really enjoyed it and it seems, looking at the size of the audience, everyone else enjoyed the performance too.

“We like to support good causes and the cancer charity LGFB is a fabulous and worthy cause.

“I’m delighted Karen Roberts invited us to perform, it was a real pleasure and I’m very proud of our children who sang so beautifully.”

Pantomime dame Mark Salisbury of Wrexham and District Pantomime Company says members were pleased to support an event that was raising money for such a good cause.

He said: “We are currently rehearsing for our next show, Aladdin, which we will perform at the William Aston Hall in February.

“This has been a very busy event and really gave us a chance to promote our show which will also be raising funds for local good causes.”