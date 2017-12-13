Councillor defends benefits new multi-million pound arts hub will bring to Wrexham

Wrexham’s new multi-million pound arts hub will help bring prosperity to the town.

Ty Pawb is due to open in the former People’s Market over Easter next year and deputy council leader, Cllr Hugh Jones, launched into a bullish defence of the benefits it would bring.

Cllr Graham Rogers had expressed concern on the money spent on the new facility in a time of austerity when the authority is looking to axe £13 million from its budget over the next two years.

Cllr Jones, who has been heavily involved with the £4.5 million project since its inception, insists it will benefit the whole of Wrexham.

He said: “It is important to understand that the construction of this facility has brought a number of jobs to Wrexham.

“Ty Pawb will also bring jobs to Wrexham. In terms of the market element, it will provide an opportunity for start-up businesses from university and college students to develop their skills.

“Wrexham is one of the pilot towns for the Fusion project tackling poverty through arts and culture.

“People from areas like Caia Park and former Communities First areas will be involved.

“It is available for all people of Wrexham and it brings prosperity for all people in Wrexham.”

Cllr Jones added about £900,000 in funding would be provided by Welsh Government in addition to £2.3 million from the Arts Council of Wales and £1.5 million from the authority itself.

Cllr Dana Davies said a review of the yet-to-be-established advisory board should be scheduled for two years rather than one in order to allow it to find its feet without the possibility of significant changes.

She said: “The first two or three years of any new model is when it is most under any threat of not being successful. I am worried there is not enough time for everything to embed in the first 12 months and whether a review of membership could be delayed until two years.

But Cllr Jones stressed it was important to review things after the first year so changes could be made if needed.

He added: “Going forward I think we would want the ability to review it after 12 months. That does not mean we are going to tear it up but it is important to have the option.

Executive board members unanimously approved proposals to establish an advisory board made up of skilled and experienced members.

The board would make recommendations to Cllr Jones and the executive board, which will have ultimate decision making authority for Ty Pawb.

The advisory board will also be recognised as formal consultees over key aspects of the operation.

The £4.5 million project, located at the old site of the People’s Market in Wrexham town centre, will feature two galleries for the display of exhibitions, several performance spaces that will be flexible in use, the Oriel Wrecsam shop and market stalls.

The second floor will be used for education space and administration.

Ty Pawb will open to the public on Easter weekend next year with the Dydd Llun Pawb parade and Is This Planet Earth? the first exhibition in the new gallery.