Freeze a jolly good fellow! YouTube star spreads festive cheer by skiing through streets of Wrexham

A YOUTUBER from Wrexham spread festive cheer by skiing through the streets of his home village, to the delight of residents.

Former Ysgol Morgan Llwyd student Simon Wilson, known for ‘blagging’ his way into high profile events including the MTV European Music Awards last month, donned a Santa suit and skied his way through Rhos while being towed by a 4X4 over the weekend.

The stunt was part of a video for his Youtube channel and he said he was very pleased with the response the production has received.

Mr Wilson, 26, told the Leader: “The weather came and I have done a few crazy videos over the last few months. I thought I want to do something crazy in the snow so I gave this a whirl.

"It did take preparation but it snowed on the Friday and I thought – ‘I need to make this happen’.

"I had to find rope, a 4X4, a handle to hold onto and skis. It wasn't plain sailing but I rang around to see what people could give and I did find everything.

"The film was made by myself and my friend Joe Pye from Ponciau, who is a film maker, so while I was skiing he was the main one behind the camera.

"I have been skiing once when I was about 15 and in school but never since. I did have a few falls but it was great.

"Everyone was really warming and there were a lot of pictures and videos online before I'd even put my video up.

"Christmas is about having fun, and I wanted to have fun. I have made a lot of videos in America recently so it was nice to be able to do something on my doorstep."

Mr Wilson added he wished to thank those who had supported the video, including Leighton Brown, Harley Humphries and Jamie Jones who provided the 4X4.

The video had had 3,000 views on his Youtube channel and 6/7,000 views on his Facebook page.

To find out more visit Mr Wilson’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/simonwilson12, Instagram at www.instagram.com/simonjwils or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/simonjwils.